Tigers star Chris Lawrence reflects on ‘easy’ decision to retire

Wests Tigers star Chris Lawrence has announced his retirement at the end of the 2020 season.

The 31-year-old veteran of the club has an impressive record, overcoming serious facial injuries last year to play a milestone 250 games with the Tigers.

He told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen he’s happy with his decision to retire, after losing his “fire in the belly” during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It’s something that I’ve been thinking about over the last couple of months.

“For me, it made the decision easy. You can’t have any sort of doubt whether you’re going to give 100 per cent every single day.”

Image: Wests Tigers/Official website