4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tigers Coach wants NRL to keep going for communities

7 hours ago
Mark Levy

The Wests Tigers are set to play against the Newcastle Knights this weekend at suburban ground Leichhardt Oval in front of an empty stadium.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire tells Mark Levy it’s important the NRL will find a way to keep playing.

“I really hope we keep going. I think the fact that our game gives so much to so many people, not only just to players, it’s the communities. It gives everyone something to look forward to on the weekends.”

Click PLAY below to hear full interview

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images
Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.