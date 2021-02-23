4BC
Tiger Woods hospitalised after being pulled from car wreck

8 hours ago
Nine National News
Tiger Woods
Article image for Tiger Woods hospitalised after being pulled from car wreck

Tiger Woods has been pulled from a wrecked car after a serious smash in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old golfing legend was extracted from a car after a single-car rollover on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

In a statement posted on Twitter, LA County Sheriffs said the vehicle sustained “major damage”.

Woods has been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries and the circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

“They say he was moving pretty fast,” US Reporter Harley Carnes told Neil Breen.

“That is all that’s known at this time.”

Woods was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

 

 

Image: The Today Show

