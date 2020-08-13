4BC
Tide turns in favour of first home buyers

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Harris Partnershome buyersPeter O'MalleyProperty Marketreal estate

Real estate agents say the current property climate is unmissable for first home buyers.

Harris Partners principal Peter O’Malley told Deborah Knight now’s a good time to buy, income stability depending.

“The property clock is turning in favour of first home buyers.

“The last time first home buyers saw an opportunity this good to get into the property market, coincidentally, was the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.”

For sellers, Mr O’Malley advised they act fast to take advantage of government incentives before the year’s end.

“The market is surprisingly strong at the moment.

“I would probably sell sooner rather than later.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

