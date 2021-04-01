Throwback Thursday: Scott and wife Robbie on their honeymoon!

Here’s a nice throwback Thursday photo!

Scott Emerson and his wife Robbie had their honeymoon at Binna Burra Mountain Lodge, nearly 30 years ago.

The lodge is one of Australia’s longest-established nature-based resorts.

Chairman Steve Noakes spoke to Scott as part of 4BC Drive’s Weekend Adventure segment.

In September 2019, the lodge was destroyed in a bushfire, but it’s now back up and running.

He said they lost 11 houses, 42 timber cabins and the lodge.

“Binna Burra is the access for about 14 different trails into the Lamington State Park, the park is a magnificent place for bushwalking for all ages and there’s walks of different lengths.”

