Thousands of vulnerable Australians waiting on COVID-19 jab

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Thousands of vulnerable Australians waiting on COVID-19 jab

Thousands of vulnerable Australians, including those living with a disability, are still waiting on the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal government has abandoned any set targets for the vaccine rollout with the Prime Minister admitting the uncertainties involved prevent the creation of an accurate timeline.

National Disability Service CEO David Moody told Deborah Knight people in the disability sector are disappointed about the delays.

“This makes for a very concerning and anxious time.

“We look forward to a more open and transparent level of communication.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

In response, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told Deborah “there’s already been considerable inroads” to manage the vaccine rollout in the disability sector.

“The whole world has had to adjust slightly because of the medical science.”

However, he admitted the confusion around the vaccine program is “a fair question”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
