4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How police will nab dangerous drivers in major Easter traffic blitz

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane lockdownqueensland policeROADS
Article image for How police will nab dangerous drivers in major Easter traffic blitz

Police have vowed to be out in force this Easter long weekend, saying they owe it to the families of those Queenslanders who have lost their lives on the roads this year.

Traffic’s already ramped up on major arterials as drivers head out of the city as the lockdown ends.

Police will be out in force, targeting speeding and distracted drivers.

26 more people have died on the state’s roads this year, compared to the same time last year, bringing the toll to 74 lives lost on Queensland’s roads in 2021.

Assistant Police Commissioner Ben Marcus said while drivers will see a lot of police, there will be police out there on the roads that they won’t be able to spot.

“You will also not see a lot of police because we have all of our plain clothed fleet out there, unmarked cars and motorcycles, 4WD’s on the beaches.

“We’ve got cars on city streets, we’ve got cars on highways, and we have the Rocky Nats on this weekend up in Rockhampton so we are heavily policing the Bruce Highway between Brisbane Rockhampton.

“We make absolutely no secret of it we are out in force this long weekend because 74 people who have already lost their lives on Queensland roads, we owe it to their families to not add to that number.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873