Thoughtful seven-year-old ‘hand-delivering happiness’ during COVID-19

2 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Gianni Bond

A seven-year-old Brisbane boy is delivering letters to residents in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gianni Bond has started a neighbourhood postal service in Ascot and tells Deborah Knight he “got a lot of letters” and delivers them at 3pm every day.

“Every single person in the street would write a letter and then they would put it at the mailbox at the top of the street.”

His mum, Ann-Maree, tells Deborah they’ve had an “overwhelming” response.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

