‘This isn’t a Brisbane problem’: Health Minister hits back at mining camp comments

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for ‘This isn’t a Brisbane problem’: Health Minister hits back at mining camp comments

Queensland’s Health Minister Yvette D’Ath is “disappointed” with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s comments over the state’s proposal to move quarantine to mining camps.

Mr Morrison, who has been touring regional Queensland this week, said “people up here don’t want to see Brisbane’s issues dumped on those in the north.”

“This isn’t a Brisbane problem,” Ms D’Ath said to Neil Breen. “International arrivals who are coming here are positive with coronavirus and having to be managed in hotel quarantine is a national issue.”

But Mr Morrison later told Neil his comments were reflecting sentiments he had seen on his tour of north-western Queensland.

“This isn’t about moving it away from a populated area, this is about better managing it,” Ms D’Ath said.

“That’s what it’s all about: reducing risk.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Neil Breen
