‘This is nuts’: Night market owner hits out over double standards

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
The owner of the NightQuarter market has hit out at Queensland Health’s “bureaucracy” over COVID-19 restrictions limiting their operation.

The market and live music venue was a popular attraction on the Gold Coast, but has recently moved location to Stockland Birtinya on the Sunshine Coast.

Neil Breen pointed out 52,000 people would be allowed to gather at Suncorp Stadium tonight for the State of Origin.

“At the moment we are allowed about 40 per cent of our normal capacity by Queensland Health,” owner Ian Van de Woude said.

In email correspondence from Queensland Health, Mr Van de Woude was advised the night market was identified as “a very high risk environment” due to large crowds and queuing, as well as closeness of patrons.

“This is bureaucracy going mad, mate,” he said.

“This is nuts.”

