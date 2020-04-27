4BC
‘This is going to save lives’: QLD LNP pushing for new road rules trial

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
DEB FRECKLINGTONqld lnp

In light of the recent tragic police officer deaths in a road incident in Victoria, the QLD Liberal National Party is pushing for a trial of new road rules to help save lives.

QLD Opposition Leader Deb Freckington tells Ray Hadley the LNP is proposing a trial of slowdown rules on QLD roads, similar to the rules currently in place in NSW and other states around Australia.

“The LNP will back a new trial for road rules in Queensland to require motorists to slow down and make sure when there are flashing lights up ahead… [it] will require drivers to slow down to 40[km/hr] when passing stationary emergency vehicles – this is going to save lives.

“Almost every other state in the nation has done this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Unsplash/Steven Pahel
Ray Hadley
News
