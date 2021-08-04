4BC
This immunologist’s analogy explains the folly of vaccine hesitancy

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for This immunologist’s analogy explains the folly of vaccine hesitancy

A number of the country’s leading professionals are urging Australians not to shrug the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in preference of Pfizer.

An open letter signed by fourteen top medical and health specialists has been published in The Australian, making a case for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Professor Ian Frazer, the co-inventor of technology enabling HPV vaccines, was among the fourteen, and told Neil Breen he joined the cause after seeing too many people compare the jabs.

“It’s a bit like having your house burning down and there’s a fire engine outside the door ready to do something about it and you say ‘no, no, I’d rather wait until another fire engine comes along because I think it might be a better fire engine’.

“We’ve got the vaccines we need to help break the pandemic spread that we’re having in several places in the country at the moment.

“One of them is much more available than the other and we should be using it.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Jonathan Wood / Getty Images

