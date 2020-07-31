4BC
‘This figure will shock you’: Ray Hadley blows up at Victorians failing to quarantine

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley has slammed Victorians for deliberately and dangerously flouting self-quarantine rules.

The Australian Defence Force is assisting police to check on people who have been directed to self-isolate due to COVID-19.

Yesterday the ADF conducted 500 random door-knocks to positive cases.

“How many would you think were not at home?” said Ray.

“This figure will shock you.

“130 of 500 random visits … those bastards were not at home!

“One in four not at home.

“That’s why you’ve had 113 people die!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full audio

Ray Hadley
