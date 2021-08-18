4BC
Third teen charged over alleged Kefu home invasion

5 hours ago
Toutai Kefu
Article image for Third teen charged over alleged Kefu home invasion

A third teen has been charged after an alleged burglary and wounding at former Wallaby Toutai Kefu’s home on Monday. 

Kefu, his wife, 21-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter were all seriously injured when a number of people allegedly broke into their Coorparoo home.

A 15-year-old Browns Plains boy has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, break and enter, burglary and deprivation of liberty.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Brisbane Children’s Court.

A further two teenagers have previously been charged.

Image: The Today Show 
