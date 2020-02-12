Thieves on the run after car rammed into Louis Vutton store in Brisbane’s CBD

Two people are on the run with stolen jewellery after a luxury car rammed through a Louis Vuitton store in Brisbane’s CBD.

Police were called to the scene, on the corner of Edward and Queen streets, just before 5am where two people were seen in what’s believed to be a luxury Mercedes SUV which plunged into the front of the store.

The vehicle allegedly reversed into the Louis Vuitton store before two men with their faces covered loaded up the car with bags and jewellery and took off.

The car has been found burnt out in Logan but police are still looking for the two people.

The exact number of items stolen is yet to be determined.

