‘They’ve got their sense of humour!’: Neil Breen speaks to overdosed man’s son

Neil Breen has spoken to the son of the 88-year-old man who received an overdose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The son told Neil the 88-year-old is in hospital for a heart operation on an aortic valve, not due to the overdosing incident.

“The 88-year-old gentleman is only annoyed – he feels fine – the surgery was delayed because of this mix-up,” Neil reported.

“We wish him all the best and we thank his son for talking to us off-air at 4BC Breakfast.”

The son mentioned his father is “good for the next four pandemics” after his vaccine overdose, which was reported to be up to four times the recommended dose.

“They’ve got their sense of humour,” said Neil.

Image: Getty