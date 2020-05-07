‘They’re breaking us’: Special needs families feel bullied by schools

Parents of children with special needs or mental health issues are struggling to cope with the current homeschooling conditions.

Single mother and 9Honey producer, Jo Abi told Ben Fordham she is having a tough time juggling her job, housework, and attempting to teach her three children from home.

Two of her kids have autism, and one has mental illness as well.

“I have nothing left to give. I don’t know what to do and I’ve never felt like a worse parent than I do now.

“I just feel hopeless because no one understands and there’s no help. There’s no one that can help me.”

The TODAY show contributor says the Department of Education hasn’t developed a crisis curriculum for parents in these situations.

“The Department of Education has to understand that we simply can’t get it done, we’re not coping, they’re actually breaking me, they’re breaking us and it’s unsustainable and I want to give up.”

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

