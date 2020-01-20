They’re back! Big Guns return for 2020

Big Guns Peta Credlin and Graham Richardson have returned to the airwaves for their regular segment with Ben Fordham.

In their first week back, they addressed the scandal involving Nationals deputy leader Bridget McKenzie, who has been accused of ‘pork-barrelling’ for her role in allocating $100 million in community sports grants.

An independent review found she overlooked certain projects, instead opting for those in marginal seats.

The Prime Minister has strongly defended Senator McKenzie, insisting she followed all the rules.

Former senator Graham Richardson knows a fair bit about how these grants are administered, having served as sports minister himself.

He tells Ben Fordham this kind of behaviour is not uncommon but it is wrong.

“I can tell you someone who once did that: me! I used to administer the sports grants and I’ve got to tell you that if you were a mate of mine you had a much bigger cheque than if you weren’t. I think inevitably that kind of thing happens.

“I just got away with it, I was lucky. It’s the wrong thing to do and it needs to be cleaned up. I wouldn’t shoot Bridget McKenzie over it, by the way, but I think she does need to have a look at the process and perhaps make it a little bit tidier.”

Political commentator Peta Credlin says although the process to administer the grants was “rubbish”, she thinks Senator McKenzie will survive the scandal.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview