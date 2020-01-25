“They’re all understandable concerns”: National Coronavirus Total Rises to 4

A member of the Centre for Global Health Science and Security says it’s highly likely there will be more cases of the virus in Australia.

New South Wales Health confirmed three cases of the deadly coronavirus have now emerged in the state, taking the national total to four.

Three men aged in their 30s, 40s and 50s contracted the disease while visiting the Chinese province of Wuhan.

Dr Phelan tells Luke Grant that this is “the nature of infectious diseases”.

“We haven’t seen anything like this before.

“We’ve seen SARS, but we haven’t seen this virus, so we’re still learning so much about it.

“It’s very hard to know what we don’t know, so we’re trying to make the best assessment we can with the information that’s coming out.”

