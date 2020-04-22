‘They’ll always have my full support’: Ex-NRL boss optimistic about the game’s future

Former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg surprised Ben Fordham by calling him up for a chat about stepping down from the league’s top job.

Mr Greenberg said he’s grateful for his time, but is in a good place.

“I feel great mate, to be honest. It’s been a hell of a journey, plenty of ups and downs, but time to maybe put the feet up for a few months and spend some time with the family again.

“It’s been a hell of a ride that’s for sure. I’ve loved every bit of it so I’m very fortunate and very grateful for what the game’s given me.”

He was optimistic about the future of the game.

“The NRL will go from strength to strength.

“They’ll take the game forward to the next level, I have no doubt they will.

“They’ll always have my full support that’s for sure.”

Mr Greenberg said he is excited about the upcoming start date that was confirmed today.

“There’ll be no one more excited sitting on the lounge than me when the games are back. I’m the games biggest fan, always have been, always will be.”

Image: Getty/Ian Hitchcock