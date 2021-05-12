‘They went hard’: Broncos secure Adam Reynolds

Adam Reynolds has secured his future with a three year deal with the Brisbane Broncos.

Danny Weidler from Nine News joined Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports to discuss the deal and what it means for the Broncos.

“For some days now, even a couple of weeks after some people declared that definitely Adam Reynolds was going to the Sharks, it got weaker and weaker as days have gone by,” he said.

“Because the Sharks’ offer just wasn’t up to scratch.

“People were representing it as $2.4 million for three years, it was round $2 million, that wasn’t going to get Adam Reynolds to Cronulla.

“The Broncos have played the smart game on this one, they went hard, I think their offer was pretty good.

“People are saying it’s less than the Sharks offer, I find that difficult to comprehend.”

He said Reynolds was an experienced halfback, and what the addition the Broncos needed.

“It is a very good signing for the Brisbane Broncos.”

Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images