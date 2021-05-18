‘They actually saw who I was’: How an Aussie teen escaped life on the streets

A once homeless teen has shared his survival story to highlight why Aussies should support The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal.

Owen told Joe Hildebrand he was travelling down the wrong path until he came across The Salvation Army.

“A lot of people don’t see the story behind the person, they only see the person.

“They actually saw who I was.”

Press PLAY below to hear how Owen was helped out of his dire experience

Image: Getty