‘They just can’t do this’: Pleas for Salvation Army to reverse ‘devastating’ decision

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Greg WalshSALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army is being called on to reverse a decision to withdraw its paid chaplains from Sydney courts.

Paid positions will also cease in hospitals, clubs and hotels. Trained chaplains will instead be encouraged to volunteer their services.

Criminal lawyer Greg Walsh told Ray Hadley chaplains are crucial to the justice system, assisting victims and families.

“I’m just devastated.

“I don’t think the courts can function without them.

“The board’s got to change their decision. They just can’t do this and be held unaccountable.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

