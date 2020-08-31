4BC
‘They haven’t been listening’: Labor politician campaigns against her own party

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
coal miningjo-ann millerQueensland Labor

Veteran Labor politician Jo-Ann Miller has engaged in friendly fire with her own party over attitudes towards coal mining.

The former Police Minister told Scott Emerson she’s willing to campaign against Labor at the next election if they go ahead with a proposed incinerator in Ipswich.

She also took issue with the party’s lack of vocal support for coal, accusing them of turning their backs on workers.

“They haven’t been listening to the ordinary coal miners out in the mining towns across the state.

“The mining industry … supports 372,000 jobs, it contributes $5 billion in coal royalties.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

