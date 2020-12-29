‘They did absolutely nothing’: Russian blood money circulates in Aussie banks

An American-born financier is fighting around the world for justice over the state-sanctioned killing of his lawyer, but Australian authorities have failed to take action.

As reported in The Australian, hedge fund manager Bill Browder’s lawyer Serge Magnitsky was imprisoned in Russia and killed after exposing theft from the Russian Treasury.

The money has been laundered around the world, Mr Browder told John Stanley, but his decade-long anti-corruption campaign has seen many nations pass the ‘Magnitsky Act’ to prevent it happening again.

“We’ve been tracking where the money went, and then we alert the law enforcement authorities … so they can freeze it, seize it, and prosecute anybody who’s involved.

“We have done this now in 16 different countries … but what was different about Australia is they did absolutely nothing.

“Little countries like Estonia … and Cyprus … have the resources to deal with it, but Australia doesn’t? That’s just absurd.

“We gave them an absolute roadmap for prosecution; the fact that they claim … the dog ate the homework is just not acceptable.”

Image: Getty