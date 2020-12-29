4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘They did absolutely nothing’: Russian blood money circulates in Aussie banks

15 hours ago
John Stanley
Bill Browdermoney launderingrussia
Article image for ‘They did absolutely nothing’: Russian blood money circulates in Aussie banks

An American-born financier is fighting around the world for justice over the state-sanctioned killing of his lawyer, but Australian authorities have failed to take action.

As reported in The Australian, hedge fund manager Bill Browder’s lawyer Serge Magnitsky was imprisoned in Russia and killed after exposing theft from the Russian Treasury.

The money has been laundered around the world, Mr Browder told John Stanley, but his decade-long anti-corruption campaign has seen many nations pass the ‘Magnitsky Act’ to prevent it happening again.

“We’ve been tracking where the money went, and then we alert the law enforcement authorities … so they can freeze it, seize it, and prosecute anybody who’s involved.

“We have done this now in 16 different countries … but what was different about Australia is they did absolutely nothing.

“Little countries like Estonia … and Cyprus … have the resources to deal with it, but Australia doesn’t? That’s just absurd.

“We gave them an absolute roadmap for prosecution; the fact that they claim … the dog ate the homework is just not acceptable.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

John Stanley
AustraliaBanksCrimeNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873