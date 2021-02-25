4BC
‘There’s something wrong’: Police DVO system to be ‘immediately rectified’

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Domestic Violencekatarina carroll
Article image for ‘There’s something wrong’: Police DVO system to be ‘immediately rectified’

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll will meet with Queensland’s Assistant Commissioners today to discuss how to rectify failings in the response framework for DVO cases. 

This comes after Doreen Langham’s death in the horror Browns Plains house fire, lit by her ex-partner.

“Something has gone awry in the process of her reporting these things to the police,” said Neil Breen.

“I agree with you there,” said Ms Carroll.

“When someone comes into our system, a domestic violence victim like Doreen, there are a lot of touchpoints and ultimately a human makes a decision against a risk framework.”

Ms Carroll said today’s meeting will consider the entire process of police response to DVOs, finding gaps to be “immediately rectified”.

She added there were around “3,500 DVs in Logan just this year”, making it the busiest district for DV response.

“I don’t know, Neil, if we’ll ever get the perfect system, … [but we] need to make it as perfect as possible.”

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
CrimeNewsQLD
