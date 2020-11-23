‘There’s no excuse’: Ray Hadley unearths evidence of Premier’s hypocrisy

Ray Hadley says NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has “broken her own rule” after she failed to isolate at home while she waited for the results of a COVID-19 test.

Back in June, the Premier urged people to get tested and stay home if they had even the mildest of symptoms.

“We have to be cautious, we have to be vigilant, we have to be safe, to make sure even the mildest symptom means we get tested and stay home until we get the all clear,” she said during a press conference.

Today the Premier apologised on Ben Fordham’s show, admitting she should have “taken the extra step” despite only being tested as a precaution.

Ray said Minister Stuart Ayres is “pig ignorant” about the rules after he defended the Premier and said she had broken the rules set out by NSW Health.

“The Premier has broken her own rule.

“She should not have come to work, and there is no excuse for it.

“She has not set the example, the standard she wants others to obey.”

Click PLAY to hear his comments in full

RELATED