There’s a new fuel coming: Hydrogen

As more and more people consider buying electric vehicles, many are asking about hydrogen cars.

Many would say it’s the way of the future – so how close are we to using hydrogen as fuel?

Dr Christopher Munnings from the CSIRO tells the Two Murrays that while hydrogen cars are in the early stages, they’re on their way. And while some people are concerned about the safety, Dr Munnings says like anything, there are hazards to be aware of, but overall, they’re very safe.