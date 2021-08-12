4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘There is a big problem’: Scott Emerson slams spin surrounding Premier’s media team

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson comments
Annastacia Palaszczukspin doctors
Article image for ‘There is a big problem’: Scott Emerson slams spin surrounding Premier’s media team

“When the spin doctors are desperately trying to spin how much spin doctors a Queensland Premier has, you know there is a big problem.” 

Scott Emerson has slammed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for employing a large number of media professionals, which the government defines as ‘frontline workers’.

Reports indicate Ms Palaszczuk has up to 30 people employed on her media team.

She came under fire earlier this week after freedom of information requests by The Australian found constituents were polled 17 times since May last year.

“You often hear the Palaszczuk government saying it’s focusing on frontline workers when it attempts to justify the expanding public service here in Queensland,” Scott said.

“Now, when they say frontline workers, you might think they mean police, teachers, nurses.

“Well, the government also claims the spin doctors are frontline workers as well…”

Press PLAY below to hear Scott’s comments in full 

Image: Nine News 

Scott Emerson comments
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873