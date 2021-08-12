‘There is a big problem’: Scott Emerson slams spin surrounding Premier’s media team

“When the spin doctors are desperately trying to spin how much spin doctors a Queensland Premier has, you know there is a big problem.”

Scott Emerson has slammed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for employing a large number of media professionals, which the government defines as ‘frontline workers’.

Reports indicate Ms Palaszczuk has up to 30 people employed on her media team.

She came under fire earlier this week after freedom of information requests by The Australian found constituents were polled 17 times since May last year.

“You often hear the Palaszczuk government saying it’s focusing on frontline workers when it attempts to justify the expanding public service here in Queensland,” Scott said.

“Now, when they say frontline workers, you might think they mean police, teachers, nurses.

“Well, the government also claims the spin doctors are frontline workers as well…”

Image: Nine News