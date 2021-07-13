4BC
‘The year from hell’: US-based Aussie journalist suffers two strokes after contracting COVID-19

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Article image for ‘The year from hell’: US-based Aussie journalist suffers two strokes after contracting COVID-19

An Australian journalist based in the US who has suffered two strokes after contracting COVID-19 has shared the “year from hell”. 

Ten News US correspondent Eammon Atkinson was living in New York when the pandemic hit.

The 34-year-old managed to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine back in March, but was unlucky to catch COVID a month ago.

Sadly, he has had two strokes since.

“It was terrifying, because I lost pretty much all of the vision in one eye, and 30 per cent of the vision in the other eye,” he told Bill McDonald.

He was breathless numerous times during the conversation.

“It’s been a horrible experience,” he said.

“Obviously what I have happened is quite rare, but getting COVID itself was quite horrible.”

Press PLAY below to hear him detail the harrowing experience on 4BC

Image: Supplied

