‘The wrong message’: Premier still plans to head to Tokyo

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has made it clear she still intends to head to the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

She will make a final presentation with Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner for Brisbane and south-east Queensland to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

“I am not attending any events whatsoever, I then fly back into Brisbane and I do 14 days hotel quarantine,” she said today.

Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck will also be in attendance ahead of an anticipated IOC announcement.

Scott Emerson says he doesn’t believe she should be going.

“She is the Premier of the state: we are in the middle of a pandemic,” he said.

A change.org petition opposing her trip has attracted over 120,000 signatures.

The petition says it’s unfair given she will be “stealing precious hotel quarantine space” from Australians eager to return home.

“It does send out exactly the wrong message,” Scott said.

“You’d have to be a fool to believe that the Premier of Queensland heading over to the Tokyo Games will make any difference to the decision made next week.”

Courier Mail columnist Peter Gleeson disagreed with Scott’s view.

“I think she should go, I think she absolutely should go, because this is the biggest and most powerful sporting organisation in the world who are gifting this state a once in a lifetime opportunity to shine on the world stage.”

He said it would be a bad look if she didn’t attend.

“It’s the Olympic bloody Games, mate.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said it was “ours to lose but not in the bag yet”.

“This is a very extraordinary reason to go and travel, this is not just a study tour. This is the final part of the decision on whether Brisbane will get the Olympics in 2032.

“So that’s next Wednesday, it’s make or break.

“The way I see it, this is like election day … no one going for election should ever be complacent in the lead up to the election.”

Images: iStock, Nine News