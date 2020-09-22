The worst performing super funds charge the highest fees

For most Australians, about 10% of every single paycheck ever earned goes into superannuation, making retirement nest eggs our second-largest asset, behind the family home.

The annual Fat Cat Funds report from Stockspot highlights that the worst-performing funds typically have the highest fees, while the best performing funds charge the lowest fees.

Speaking with Brooke Corte, Stockspot CEO Chris Brycki reveals which funds are the fittest, and those which are the fattest.

Click play to hear the full interview: