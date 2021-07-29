4BC
The worrying detail in Australia’s four-step map to freedom

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Neil Breen has flagged a worrying detail in Australia’s roadmap to freedom from the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government outlined a four-stage plan to re-open the country early July, but there could be a major flaw.

The lifting of restrictions relies upon the nation reaching a predetermined vaccination milestone, with early suggestions around 70 or 80 per cent.

“Jeannette Young, whose goal in life is to have zero deaths and zero cases in Queensland, when we get to 70 per cent, is she going to say ‘sorry, we need lockdowns, I’ve got to protect the 20 or 30 [per cent] who aren’t vaccinated’?” Neil Breen asked.

“So are they on board with the plan that the Prime Minister wants to bring in?

“I think at this stage, they’re not on board.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil’s comments in full

