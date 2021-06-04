4BC
The ‘wisdom born of pain’ in Amber Lawrence’s Helen Reddy cover

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Amber LawrenceHelen Reddyin-studio performancemusicwomen
Four-time Golden Guitar winner Amber Lawrence is bringing the late Helen Reddy’s iconic anthem I Am Woman to a new generation of young women.

She told Deborah Knight how the lines ‘I am wise, but it’s wisdom born of pain’ have a special resonance in her own life, after losing her son Edward during pregnancy.

“So many women relate to those lines.”

Hear her story and watch the remarkable performance

 

Amber performs as a duo with Catherine Britt, and told Deborah Knight it was actually Catherine’s “music purist” dad who prompted the pair to record the cover.

“He sat in the audience and he said ‘Girls, you’ve got to sing that song – I saw the effect on the crowd when you sang it’.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Amber and Catherine will be taking their ‘Love & Lies’ tour to the following NSW and QLD locations:

  • Fri 4th June – South West Rocks Country Club, South West Rocks NSW
  • Fri 30th July – Camp 64, Dimbulah QLD
  • Sat 31st July – Malanda RSL Club, Malanda QLD
  • Sun 5th Sept – Smokey Dan’s, Tomakin NSW
  • Sat 9th Oct – Tumbarumba Hotel, Tumbarumba NSW
  • Sun 10th Oct – Young Services Club, Young NSW

For ticket details, click HERE.

Deborah Knight
Music
