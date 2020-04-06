The Wiggles release a new ‘Social Distancing’ song

Beloved children’s entertainers The Wiggles are helping to explain the importance of keeping our distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak with a new song.

The Wiggles are here to help! The importance of staying home and social distancing doesn’t have to be a scary conversation. You can sing and dance along at home and become a hand washing hero! Watch the video here: https://t.co/kto7uJiAjL ❤️💛💜💙 pic.twitter.com/HoEdU8cJ0S — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) March 30, 2020

Yellow Wiggle, Emma Watkins tells Deborah Knight, “keeping space from people is something that’s really difficult for children to understand, especially when they are already at home”.

“So that’s why we wrote this social distancing song, to explain to children other areas that might be problematic, like going to their friend’s house, or a party, or not being able to go and see their grandparents on the weekend.”

Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field tells Deborah, “we tried to put it in a positive spin, so if you wash your hands during the day then you become a hand-washing superhero”.

Image: YouTube/The Wiggles