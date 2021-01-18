The Wiggles celebrate 30 years

Iconic children’s entertainers The Wiggles are celebrating their 30-year milestone today, and are looking forward to celebrating with an Australia/New Zealand tour.

Anthony Field and Emma Watkins told Deborah Knight the group will be working to get the show back on the road despite coronavirus disruptions.

“We have quite a calendar of events,” said Emma.

Anthony added the New Zealand leg, which is almost sold out, will force the group into a two-week break for quarantine.

“We’re going to get a list of demands from Novak Djokovic!”

Image: Supplied