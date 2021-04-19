4BC
The vision for the Gabba revealed for 2032 Olympics

5 hours ago
The Gabba will become the showpiece of the 2032 Olympics if south-east Queensland wins the rights to host the Games.

The state government has revealed new plans for the stadium to host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the athletics.. and grow its capacity to 50,000 people.

More than $1 billion would be spent on redeveloping the Gabba, which would be the event’s main stadium, hosting althletics and both the opening and closing ceremonies.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told Today its’ a no brainer.

“What is unique about this, is that rather than building a brand new stadium at Albion which is not connected to public transport, we are actually utilising our Cross River Rail, Brisbane’s brand new underground, transforming the city and this makes logical sense.”

 

