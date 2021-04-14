The unlikely retailer using the ‘Aldi’ strategy

A retail expert says Supercheap Auto’s new range called Super Buys mirror’s Aldi’s successful special buys.

QUT Professor Gary Mortimer said Supercheap Auto, the automotive parts and accessories retailer, was branching out.

“Everybody loves Aldi’s midweek and Saturday’s special buys, Supercheap is doing something very similar,” he told Spencer Howson on 4BC Drive.

“It kicked off I think last week, and it’s their Super Buys, you’ll find online and also in store items that you generally wouldn’t expect to see such as board games, toys, digital watches, smart watches.

“It’s been really promoted as limited time, limited quantities which is exactly the model that works for Aldi.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock