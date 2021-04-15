The unique way to do outback Queensland in a day

There’s a new way to see outback Queensland.

Instead of a 14 hour drive from Brisbane, there’s an aviation services company scheduling exclusive return trips for under $700 per person which includes a tour of the town.

Alliance Airlines CEO Lee Schofield said there was so much to see and it was a full day trip, with a morning flight out of Brisbane.

“We are really passionate about it, and want this to be the start of something that grows, for us but really importantly for the people out in Winton and Longreach to start with,” he told Spencer Howson.

He said there had been an increased demand in charter flights during the pandemic which had put them in a good position.

“Being in a good place allows you to expand and to do some unique things and launch them like we did with Winton.”

Spencer questioned what other day trips could be on the cards.

“Your mind does turn to the places that are the romance of the inland!”

Image: iStock