The unique element to the bold Lamington Markets development

50 mins ago
Scott Emerson
A new lifestyle, retail and residential precinct in Brisbane’s inner north has been given the go ahead.

Retail expert at QUT, Professor Gary Mortimer, says the development in Lutwyche is unique.

“We are really seeing how shopping centres are changing and evolving, it’s no longer about simply provisioning.

“This one has just been approved, and it’s called Lamington Markets, currently being built at Lutwyche and it will include stall holders, an integrated marketplace, residential towers, a craft brewery, restaurants.

“What’s really interesting is the rooftop farm.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the development and the full retail segment

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
