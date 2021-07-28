The unique element to the bold Lamington Markets development

A new lifestyle, retail and residential precinct in Brisbane’s inner north has been given the go ahead.

Retail expert at QUT, Professor Gary Mortimer, says the development in Lutwyche is unique.

“We are really seeing how shopping centres are changing and evolving, it’s no longer about simply provisioning.

“This one has just been approved, and it’s called Lamington Markets, currently being built at Lutwyche and it will include stall holders, an integrated marketplace, residential towers, a craft brewery, restaurants.

“What’s really interesting is the rooftop farm.”

Image: iStock