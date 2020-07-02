The unintended consequences of JobKeeper

4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen talked about National Skills Commission data revealing more than 1 in 2 employers were struggling to recruit workers.

Spinal Life Australia CEO Mark Townend confirms his company has struggled to get casual workers to take up shifts because of the higher payments from JobKeeper.

“Normally we were sending 4-6 texts to our cohort to fill shifts, and now we are sending 60 texts to get the same result,” he said.

