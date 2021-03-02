The unconventional skill actress Kate Jenkinson picked up from the Internet

Australian actress Kate Jenkinson has gained a new confidence after preparing for her role in the new series Amazing Grace.

The hotly anticipated drama follows midwife Grace, played by Jenkinson, whose life is turned upside-down when the daughter she gave up for adoption as a baby arrives at her clinic, heavily pregnant.

Speaking to Deborah Knight, Jenkinson said she watched quite a few birthing videos to better inhabit her midwife character.

“I feel like apart from midwives and obstetricians, I have seen more births than any other human being on the planet.”

“I do feel wildly confident about giving birth now.

“I feel like if I saw someone going into labour on the street, I’d know what to do!”

Amazing Grace airs on Wednesday, March 3 at 9pm on Nine and can be watched on-demand on 9Now.

