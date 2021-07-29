4BC
The ‘unbelievable’ ties between two Australian Olympic legends

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for The ‘unbelievable’ ties between two Australian Olympic legends

It’s the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, and Australian sporting history is in the making. 

Among the legends are Thorpe, Freeman and the Oarsome Foursome.

Long-jumper Jai Taurima stunned on the track and field team, winning silver with a jump of 8.49 metres.

Not far away, gymnast Ji Wallace dazzled crowds on the trampoline, also taking home a silver medal.

Both Jumping J(a)is, both taking silver.

But Ji Wallace told Neil Breen this morning the connection between the athletes goes deeper.

“That’s unbelievable,” Neil remarked.

Press PLAY below to hear the astonishing detail

Image: Nick Wilson/ALLSPORT, Neal Simpson/EMPICS via Getty Images

