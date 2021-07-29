4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The truth is out there: Acclaimed journalist uncovers compelling UFO sightings

48 mins ago
Deborah Knight
ROSS COULTHARTUFOs
Article image for The truth is out there: Acclaimed journalist uncovers compelling UFO sightings

An award-winning journalist has shared some of the most compelling evidence he’s found in his pursuit to answer if we’re alone in the universe.

The Pentagon has admitted UFOs are real, and recently revealed it cannot explain 143 sightings.

“We, in the mainstream media, have been quite naughty in not looking seriously enough at the issue,” Ross Coulthart told Deborah Knight.

“We’ve allowed ourselves to be led by the nose a little bit…”

Press PLAY below to hear Coulthart’s most potent findings

Deborah heard close encounters really are close to home, with a number of listeners calling in with their own sightings.

“Perhaps we should start believing…” Deborah concluded.

Press PLAY below to hear UFO stories from close to home

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873