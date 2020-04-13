The true story behind Ray Hadley and Phil Rothfield’s stoush

Former footy star Matthew Johns has stirred up a hornet’s nest by recalling an old clash between rugby league journalist Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield and Ray Hadley.

Hosting Fox League Live on Sunday afternoon, Matty spoke with ‘Buzz’ about the time Ray and Phil came to blows at a Brisbane Hotel. After receiving news of the broadcast, Ray weighs in with what actually happened.

“Rothfield has an entirely different version of the stoush at the Park Royal… his recollection of that night would be impacted by the amount of alcohol he could have been drinking,” says Ray.

“I was stone-cold sober… so who do you believe? I’d have to say you’d go with me, being stone-cold sober.”

Matty Johns joined the Ray Hadley Morning Show to reveal how it all unfolded, saying Phil’s interview got out of control and he started ripping into Ray.

“You know, with Buzz, as they say, the pen is mightier than the sword but from what I’m hearing about Buzz, his ability to throw them, maybe that’s not the case,” says Johns.

The man himself, ‘Buzz’, ended up calling in to defend himself, pleading with Ray to “tell em’ the truth”.

Image: Fox League Live