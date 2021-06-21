4BC
  The 'trade-off' to easing restrictions..

The ‘trade-off’ to easing restrictions in Queensland

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for The ‘trade-off’ to easing restrictions in Queensland

Queenslanders will be required to check in using the state government’s app at more businesses and venues as restrictions ease on Friday.

It includes places like shopping centres, hairdressers, bakeries and supermarkets.

CEO of Restaurant and Catering Australia, Wes Lambert, said he expected that checking in and QR codes would be the “trade-off” as Australians learn to live with COVID.

He said cafes and restaurants were already required to use the check-in.

“We do expect that QR codes and checking is likely to be around until we develop herd immunity,” he said.

“It’s so important that we keep those foundation things in place as capacity limits are removed, as we add things back like buffets, get those state borders open permanently, we get those international borders open, we do have to expect we are going to have a few annoyances for that freedom.”

Press PLAY below to hear his insights

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
FoodNewsQLD
