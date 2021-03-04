The towns in Queensland seeing a baby blitz!

Some regional parts of Queensland are experiencing a baby blitz, but demographers are stopping short from calling it a baby boom.

There are reports maternity staff say they’re the busiest they’ve been in years.

Demographer Bernard Salt told Scott Emerson he wasn’t convinced there was a baby boom, although some regional areas were certainly seeing an increase.

“The figures I have seen show the number of babies expected to be delivered in the month of march across a number of hospitals in Queensland, there does seem to be a significant increase in places like Toowoomba, Warwick, Stanthorpe and Dalby, the Darling Downs and also the Granite Belt.

“However, it is also under-represented in places like Ipswich and Bundaberg, if there is a baby boom, it’s happening in some areas, and not others.”

He said he wasn’t sure it could be referred to as a COVID-19 lockdown boom, given many demographers would describe it as a normal fluctuation.

