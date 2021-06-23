The tough job ahead for debt collectors chasing huge unpaid quarantine bills

Private debt collectors will be called in to help Queensland authorities recoup unpaid hotel quarantine bills, with more than half yet to pay.

30, 000 invoices have been issued, and only 44 per cent have been paid in full or in part, leaving over $52 million outstanding.

Paul Metcalf, owner of CollectMORE, a debt collection agency in Brendale, said there’s a couple of approaches they could take.

“The debt collector’s going to have their job cut out for them,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Because a lot of these people are not going to want to pay, even though many of them agreed to it … they are going to be so unmotivated.

“My understanding that there’s a three year payment plan being offered as well … I can see so many people taking advantage of that.”

He said he doubted they will be able to recoup all the money owed.

