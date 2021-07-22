4BC
The ‘top priority’ ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics

3 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinnerolympics
Article image for The ‘top priority’ ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics

Planning is already underway to transform Brisbane into a global city, with congestion busting road upgrades the top of the list ahead of the 2032 Olympics.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Scott Emerson says they can “strategically plan” over the coming years.

He flagged an upgrade to the M1 as critical.

“It has to happen, there’s no doubt about it. Of the 32 different venues for south-east Queensland, 18 are in Brisbane, the second biggest node of venues is on the Gold Coast.

“You cannot have a situation that exists at the moment on the M1, it needs to be fixed, that will be one of the top priorities worked through with the state and federal governments.”

Press PLAY below to hear more from the Lord Mayor in Tokyo

Images: iStock 

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleQLDSummer Olympics
