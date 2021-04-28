4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The third COVID-19 vaccine on Australia’s radar

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
AstraZenecaInfectious diseases physician Dr Paul GriffinNovavaxpfizer
Article image for The third COVID-19 vaccine on Australia’s radar

As Australia continues to play catch up with its COVID vaccine rollout, interest is now turning to a third vaccine.

Australia has ordered 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, which is in its final stage of testing.

Infectious diseases physician Dr Paul Griffin said it was hoped it could be used before the end of the year.

He has been the principal investigator for Novavax’s phase one human trials in Australia.

“It’s a vaccine that is looking really promising,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s a very different technology to both Pfizer and the AstraZeneca.”

He said it was realistic to expect it to be in use in August/September.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873