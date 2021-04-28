The third COVID-19 vaccine on Australia’s radar

As Australia continues to play catch up with its COVID vaccine rollout, interest is now turning to a third vaccine.

Australia has ordered 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, which is in its final stage of testing.

Infectious diseases physician Dr Paul Griffin said it was hoped it could be used before the end of the year.

He has been the principal investigator for Novavax’s phase one human trials in Australia.

“It’s a vaccine that is looking really promising,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s a very different technology to both Pfizer and the AstraZeneca.”

He said it was realistic to expect it to be in use in August/September.

Image: iStock